Penne in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve penne

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Penne Caprese$19.49
Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Gluten Free Penne Pasta$15.99
Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Meatballs$15.00
Penne pasta with house made sauce and two meatballs.
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne alla Vodka+$18.00
Penne alla Scottsdale+$19.00
Gluten Free Penne+$12.00
il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Penne$6.00
Kids Penne$6.00
Penne Alla Vodka$14.00
Creamy pink vodka sauce with shallots
