Philly rolls in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Golden Philly Roll
|$8.95
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
|Philly Roll
|$7.95
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Philly Roll (8pcs)
|$7.50
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Philly Roll
|$7.95
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
|Golden Philly Roll
|$8.95
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
More about Obon Sushi Bar Ramen
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen
15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195, Scottsdale
|Philly Roll
|$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed