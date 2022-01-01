Philly rolls in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Philly Roll$8.95
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Philly Roll$7.95
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll (8pcs)$7.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Philly Roll image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$7.95
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Golden Philly Roll$8.95
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
More about Bei Express
Main pic

 

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen

15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed
More about Obon Sushi Bar Ramen
OBON - McCormick Ranch image

 

OBON - McCormick Ranch

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed
More about OBON - McCormick Ranch

