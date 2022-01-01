Pho in Scottsdale
Buddha's Ritual
16580 N 92nd St #1000, Scottsdale
|Pho
|$10.00
Pork Belly with bean sprouts, thai basil, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, yellow onions and thin rice noodles in a 24 hour prepared beef broth. Served with hoisin sauce, sriracha, chili paste and lime wedges
Freshbox - McDowell Mountain
10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale
|The Pho
|$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Spinach, Rice Noodles, Purple Cabbage, Charred Broccoli, Mung Bean Sprouts, Fresh Jalapenos | Miso Sesame Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 470 Calories