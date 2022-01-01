Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box$7.00
Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box$7.00
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Ling's Wok Shop image

 

Ling's Wok Shop

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$7.00
More about Ling's Wok Shop

