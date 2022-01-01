Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Tap & Bowl image

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.75
More about Tap & Bowl
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalua Pulled Pork Hoagie Sandwich$9.95
Eight-hour slow roasted pork roast, pulled and seasoned, served in a hoagie roll.
More about Maui Pasta

