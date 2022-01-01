Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Scottsdale restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.75
More about Tap & Bowl
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
Avg 4.6
(1803 reviews)
Kalua Pulled Pork Hoagie Sandwich
$9.95
Eight-hour slow roasted pork roast, pulled and seasoned, served in a hoagie roll.
More about Maui Pasta
