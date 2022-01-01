Ravioli in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve ravioli
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Cheese Ravioli
|$16.99
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Lobster Ravioli+
|$24.00
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Brown Butter Ravioli
|$16.00
Spinach and ricotta ravioli in brown butter with crispy sage.
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Breaded Ravioli
|$8.00
Five large cheese or butternut squash panko- breaded ravioli, served with marinara sauce.
|(T) Kid's Ravioli & Sauce
|$8.00
Cheese, meat, or butternut squash ravioli, in butter, butter and cheese, or marinara sauce.
|Ravioli and Sauce
|$14.00
Choose from a variety of fresh ravioli made in-house. Served with marinara sauce, or upgrade to your favorite sauce.