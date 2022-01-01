Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve ravioli

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$16.99
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli+$24.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Item pic

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$9.90
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Brown Butter Ravioli image

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Ravioli$16.00
Spinach and ricotta ravioli in brown butter with crispy sage.
More about Fellow Osteria
(T) Breaded Ravioli image

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Breaded Ravioli$8.00
Five large cheese or butternut squash panko- breaded ravioli, served with marinara sauce.
(T) Kid's Ravioli & Sauce$8.00
Cheese, meat, or butternut squash ravioli, in butter, butter and cheese, or marinara sauce.
Ravioli and Sauce$14.00
Choose from a variety of fresh ravioli made in-house. Served with marinara sauce, or upgrade to your favorite sauce.
More about Maui Pasta
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Served in a creamy pink sauce with sautéed shrimp & red bell peppers
More about il Capo Pizzeria

