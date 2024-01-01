Salad wrap in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Scottsdale, AZ
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Scottsdale, AZ
9280 East de Ventura, Scottsdale
|*** Salad Wrap ***
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes & Red Onions, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Hummus & Kalamata Olives tossed in Tzatziki and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
**Protein Adds will come on the Side**
**Vegetarian with no Protein**
**This is not a Gluten Free item**
**Dairy Free with No Feta or Tzatziki**