Salad wrap in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve salad wrap

Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Scottsdale, AZ

9280 East de Ventura, Scottsdale

*** Salad Wrap ***$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes & Red Onions, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Hummus & Kalamata Olives tossed in Tzatziki and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
**Protein Adds will come on the Side**
**Vegetarian with no Protein**
**This is not a Gluten Free item**
**Dairy Free with No Feta or Tzatziki**
Item pic

 

Luci's at the Grove

7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale

SWEET FIG AND TUNA SALAD WRAP$14.00
Albacore tuna with fig spread, tomato, and field greens in a whole wheat tortilla
