Salmon rolls in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$6.50
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy salmon and cucumber
Baked Salmon Roll$7.95
Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Skin Roll (8pcs)$6.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pcs) *$7.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine

7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy salmon & cucumber
More about Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)$10.00
Spicy salmon mix & cucumber
More about Geisha a Go Go
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$6.50
Salmon
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy Salmon and cucumber
Baked Salmon Roll$7.95
Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Bei Express

