Salmon rolls in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
Spicy salmon and cucumber
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$7.95
Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Salmon Skin Roll (8pcs)
|$6.00
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll (8pcs) *
|$7.50
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$12.00
Spicy salmon & cucumber
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)
|$10.00
Spicy salmon mix & cucumber