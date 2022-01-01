Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Salad$8.50
Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad Blackened$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$17.00
Grilled salmon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, avocado, basil vinaigrette.
More about State 48 Lager House
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Salad$8.50
Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
More about Bei Express

