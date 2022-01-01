Salmon salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve salmon salad
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$8.50
Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Salmon Salad Blackened
|$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
State 48 Lager House
15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale
|Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, avocado, basil vinaigrette.