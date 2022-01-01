Seaweed salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad
Pokitrition - Scottsdale
9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale
|1/2 Lb Seaweed Salad
|$4.50
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.50
Marinated seaweed, cucumbers, scallions & smelt eggs tossed with a ponzu sauce