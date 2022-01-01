Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$4.95
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Sushi Ko Restaurant image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Lb Seaweed Salad$4.50
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.50
Marinated seaweed, cucumbers, scallions & smelt eggs tossed with a ponzu sauce
More about Geisha a Go Go
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$4.95
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad
More about Bei Express

