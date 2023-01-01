Shawarma in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shawarma
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale
|HUMMUS SHAWARMA
|$20.95
Creamy Hummus with shawarma
Served with side of veggies and pita bread
Zabari bite - 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D
6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D, Scottsdale
|Shawarma Plate
|$22.95
Seared layers of chicken thighs
perfectly seasoned with zesty spices,
broiled on a vertical skewer.
Includes a pita, tahini and amba sauce on the side.
|Hummus Shawarma
|$15.95
Our delicious homemade Traditional& Healthy savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped off with our delicious Chicken Shawarma. comes with light olive oil and parsley. comes with 2 pitas, Tahini sauce & amba sauce.
|Vegan Shawarma Pita
|$13.50
Healthy, Plant-based Vegan chicken made with soybeans & sautéed onions Full of flavor! A MUST TRY!
Includes a pita and tahini sauce