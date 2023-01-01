Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine

7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS SHAWARMA$20.95
Creamy Hummus with shawarma
Served with side of veggies and pita bread
More about Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Zabari bite - 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D

6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Plate$22.95
Seared layers of chicken thighs
perfectly seasoned with zesty spices,
broiled on a vertical skewer.
Includes a pita, tahini and amba sauce on the side.
Hummus Shawarma$15.95
Our delicious homemade Traditional& Healthy savory creamy hummus dish. Made from cooked mashed chickpeas. Topped off with our delicious Chicken Shawarma. comes with light olive oil and parsley. comes with 2 pitas, Tahini sauce & amba sauce.
Vegan Shawarma Pita$13.50
Healthy, Plant-based Vegan chicken made with soybeans & sautéed onions Full of flavor! A MUST TRY!
Includes a pita and tahini sauce
More about Zabari bite - 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Flautas

Carne Asada Tacos

Short Ribs

Baja Fish Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Spaghetti

Rice Bowls

Vegetable Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston