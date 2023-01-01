Shrimp enchiladas in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cien Agaves - Old Town

7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchilada Especial - Shrimp$17.00
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Served with Mexican Corn.
Item pic

 

The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$27.00
Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans
Item pic

 

The VIG - McDowell -10199 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

10199 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$27.00
Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans
