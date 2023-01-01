Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

 

Cien Agaves - Old Town

7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito-Diabla Shrimp$16.00
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Served with Mexican Corn.
Fajitas - Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
Fajitas - Steak & Shrimp$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
More about Cien Agaves - Old Town
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North - 14950 n. Northsight blvd

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling Fajitas-Shrimp$21.95
Served with peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and cheese
More about Loco Patron North - 14950 n. Northsight blvd

