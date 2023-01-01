Shrimp fajitas in Scottsdale
Cien Agaves - Old Town
7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale
|Fajita Burrito-Diabla Shrimp
|$16.00
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Served with Mexican Corn.
|Fajitas - Chicken & Shrimp
|$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
|Fajitas - Steak & Shrimp
|$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.