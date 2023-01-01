Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Sushi Crush
6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite 123, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$15.00
A dish of cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a wok and is mixed with egg, vegetables, and shrimp.
More about Sushi Crush
KAY SUSHI
10115 E Bell Rd Unit 111, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
THAI FRIED RICE SHRIMP
$15.00
More about KAY SUSHI
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Mochi Ice Cream
Mediterranean Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Steak Fajitas
Pies
Rice Soup
Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Scottsdale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(80 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(31 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(593 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(989 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1130 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston