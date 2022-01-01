Shrimp rolls in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.95
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix and cucumber
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pcs)
|$8.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Geisha a Go Go
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pc)
|$12.50
Shrimp tempura (1pc), crab mix & cucumber
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.95
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix, cucumber