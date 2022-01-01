Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$22.49
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine served over spaghettini.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi Omelet$15.50
shrimp / tomatoes / cilantro / garlic / goat cheese / scallions / basil pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Four large shrimp, served with fettuccine and topped with a classic butter, lemon and wine sauce.
More about Maui Pasta

