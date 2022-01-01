Shrimp scampi in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.49
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine served over spaghettini.
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
|Shrimp Scampi Omelet
|$15.50
shrimp / tomatoes / cilantro / garlic / goat cheese / scallions / basil pesto / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad