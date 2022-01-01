Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Sushi Ko Restaurant image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pcs)$8.00
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pc)$12.50
Shrimp tempura (1pc), crab mix & cucumber
More about Geisha a Go Go
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Bei Express
Main pic

 

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen

15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed
More about Obon Sushi Bar Ramen

