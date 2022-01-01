Sliders in Scottsdale
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
|Crafted Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
|Craft Burger
|$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale
|Pork Sliders
|$13.95
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|French Dip Sliders
|$12.00
Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.