Sliders in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve sliders

Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Sliders$13.95
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Dip Sliders$12.00
Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.
More about The Beverly on Main
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Sliders$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Garlic Bread

Samosa

Miso Soup

Avocado Toast

Pad Thai

Chicken Sandwiches

Teriyaki Bowls

Panang Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston