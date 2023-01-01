Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve snapper

Consumer pic

 

Sushi Brokers - Scottsdale - 17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190

17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5pc Snapper$16.00
2pc Snapper$9.25
More about Sushi Brokers - Scottsdale - 17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190
Banner pic

 

KAY SUSHI

10115 E Bell Rd Unit 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RED SNAPPER NIGIRI$9.00
More about KAY SUSHI

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Chicken Katsu

Crab Salad

Stew

Steak Frites

Bulgogi

Lasagna

Yogurt Parfaits

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston