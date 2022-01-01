Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Roll (6pcs)$12.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$9.95
Lightly fried soft shell crab with scallions and ponzu
More about Bei Express

