Soft shell crabs in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Scottsdale restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Roll (6pcs)
$12.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
Avg 4.7
(458 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab
$9.95
Lightly fried soft shell crab with scallions and ponzu
More about Bei Express
