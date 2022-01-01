Spinach and artichoke dip in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.99
Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with ten pieces of toasted crostini's.
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Reggiano, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips