Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.99
Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with ten pieces of toasted crostini's.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Reggiano, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
Tap & Bowl image

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.75
More about Tap & Bowl

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chef Salad

Pretzels

Prosciutto

Vegetable Tempura

Eel

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston