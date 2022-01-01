Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid salad in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Squid Salad
Scottsdale restaurants that serve squid salad
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$5.95
Japanese-style marinated squid salad
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
Avg 4.7
(458 reviews)
Squid Salad
$5.95
Japanese-style marinated squid salad
More about Bei Express
