Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak burritos in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Steak Burritos
Scottsdale restaurants that serve steak burritos
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
No reviews yet
Steak Breakfast Burrito
$16.75
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129, scottdale
No reviews yet
Steak Burrito Special
$14.00
More about Freshly Laid North Scottsdale
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale
Omelettes
Sliders
Coleslaw
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Curry
Fudge Brownies
Enchiladas
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Scottsdale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(83 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(57 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(843 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston