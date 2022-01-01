Stew in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve stew
More about Arizona Bread Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Italian Stew
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Vegan Guinness Stew
|$14.00
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
|Guinness Stew
|$15.00
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.