Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve stew

Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Stew
More about Arizona Bread Company
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Guinness Stew$14.00
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Guinness Stew$15.00
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Clams

Cappuccino

Mac And Cheese

Gyoza

Enchiladas

Salmon Rolls

Garden Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston