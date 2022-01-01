Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve tamales

Gecko Grill

7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale

Tamales (2)$7.49
Red Chile (Beef or Pork), Green Chile, Chicken or sweet corn.
Barrio Queen

11672 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Tamale Trio$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
