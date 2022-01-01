Thai tea in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105, Scottsdale
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.