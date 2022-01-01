Tikka masala in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Tandoori Times Indian Bistro
Tandoori Times Indian Bistro
8140 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes lightly fried, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices
More about Tandoori Times & Spices
Tandoori Times & Spices
14891 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD #119, SCOTTSDALE
|Tandoori Chicken (Full)
|$21.00
Spring chicken marinated in secret tandoori masala & barbecued to perfection
|Vegetable Biryani GF & VEGAN
|$14.00
Fresh mix vegetables, sautéed & slow cooked with onions, green peas and special aromatic Indian dry spicy
|Chicken Tikka Masala GF
|$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices