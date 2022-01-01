Tiramisu in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve tiramisu
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Tiramisu
|$6.49
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamy mascarpone cheese topped with grated chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Tiramisu+
|$10.00
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Tiramisu
|$6.50
White chocolate, vanilla syrup
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Tiramisu
|$7.00
Housemade mascarpone with espresso & rum soaked lady fingers.