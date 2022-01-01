Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Tortilla Soup
Scottsdale restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Gecko Grill
7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
$8.99
Homemade chicken broth loaded with diced chicken breast, topped with cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
More about Gecko Grill
Loco Patron North
14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup Bowl
$7.00
More about Loco Patron North
