Tuna rolls in Scottsdale

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pcs) * image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pcs) *$7.50
Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber
OBON - McCormick Ranch image

 

OBON - McCormick Ranch

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale

Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Obon Ramen$17.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Tataki Maki$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
