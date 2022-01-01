Turkey clubs in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve turkey clubs
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Turkey Club
|$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side