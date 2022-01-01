Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
More about The Buzz Eatery
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town image

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go

