Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Lightly battered sweet potatoes, zucchinis, asparagus, onions, and mushrooms with sweet tempura sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$10.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$11.50
Lightly battered & deep fried assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce
More about Geisha a Go Go
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Lightly battered sweet potatoes, zucchinis, onions and mushrooms with tempura sauce
More about Bei Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Ham Sandwiches

Mussels

Scallops

Stew

Taco Salad

Chicken Pot Pies

Katsu

Chicken Korma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston