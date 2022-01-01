Yakisoba in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Chicken Yakisoba
|$9.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable
|Beef Yakisoba
|$10.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable
|Seafood Yakisoba
|$11.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with green mussel, bay scallop, black tiger shrimp, and assorted vegetable
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Yakisoba
|$14.00
Japanese-Style Sautéed Noodles w/ Chicken or Shrimp
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Yakisoba Noodles - Side
|$2.50