Yakisoba in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve yakisoba

Consumer pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Yakisoba$9.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable
Beef Yakisoba$10.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable
Seafood Yakisoba$11.95
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with green mussel, bay scallop, black tiger shrimp, and assorted vegetable
Sushi Ko Restaurant image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$14.00
Japanese-Style Sautéed Noodles w/ Chicken or Shrimp
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yakisoba Noodles - Side$2.50
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$10.00
Egg noodles tossed in yakisoba (Japanese worcestershire) sauce with assorted vegetables
