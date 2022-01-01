Paradise Valley restaurants you'll love

Paradise Valley restaurants
Must-try Paradise Valley restaurants

Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Kierland
Bored Baker Pizza Maker image

 

Bored Baker Pizza Maker

7621 E Gray Rd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fromaggio$5.00
Four Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce
Inferno$5.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Calabrian chilies, Spicy Pesto Oil
Whole Margherita$18.00
Fresh Pulled Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce
More about Bored Baker Pizza Maker
Hush Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Hush Public House

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #167, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hush Public House
