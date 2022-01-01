Scott's Pizza Kitchen

What is an Italian beef sandwich? It's a slow roasted bottom round roast covered in Italian seasonings. We use Vienna beef, the #1 brand in Chicago.

Get it dipped with Gardenaire for the "Chicago Way".

The bread comes from a specific bakery in Chicago. It's designed to absorbe the juice (Italians call it gravy) and not fall apart. Yes we actually dip the entire sandwich, suggested if not requested.

The topping, known as gardeniare (jard-en-air) is a mix of vegetables in olive oil. We have ours set to a medium heat level bearable by most but adds incredible flavors.

Each neighborhood in Chicago has a variation including, mozzarella cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions, marinara, American cheese, provolone cheese, and south sider's mild sauce. We do them all.

