Go
Toast

Scott's Pizza Kitchen

A Chicago Style family friendly tavern specializing in thin crust pizza, regional sandwiches and unique specials. Full bar with no smoking.

116 East Court Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch$0.50
Cheese - Build Your Own Pizza - Small$13.00
12" Small for 2
Cheese Steak$9.50
If you've ever been to Philly then you know there's only one way to make a Cheesesteak, Fresh sliced Angus Ribeye with grilled onions with Cooper Cheese. You can add green peppers and mushrooms.
Whole Fried Mushrooms$5.00
Whole Battered Mushrooms fried to perfection and served with your sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza - Large$18.00
12" Small for 2
Cheese - Build Your Own Pizza - Small$12.00
Our homemade thin crust rolled to 12"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.
Vienna Italian Beef$9.50
What is an Italian beef sandwich? It's a slow roasted bottom round roast covered in Italian seasonings. We use Vienna beef, the #1 brand in Chicago.
Get it dipped with Gardenaire for the "Chicago Way".
The bread comes from a specific bakery in Chicago. It's designed to absorbe the juice (Italians call it gravy) and not fall apart. Yes we actually dip the entire sandwich, suggested if not requested.
The topping, known as gardeniare (jard-en-air) is a mix of vegetables in olive oil. We have ours set to a medium heat level bearable by most but adds incredible flavors.
Each neighborhood in Chicago has a variation including, mozzarella cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions, marinara, American cheese, provolone cheese, and south sider's mild sauce. We do them all.
Chicago Hot Dog$5.00
Chicago's Iconic Vienna Hot Dog with the official ingredients brought in from the big city, INCLUDES a handful of fries!
Chicken Rice Cheese Egg Roll$3.00
burger44$7.00
5 oz. of our 44 Farms Ground Angus on your choice of bread.
See full menu

Location

116 East Court Square

Trenton TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rhodes Family Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Rhodes Family Diner is a great dining experience for the whole family! Our small, family owned diner makes for a comfortable and welcoming environment!

Mama Baudo's Chow Bella

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coyote Blues

No reviews yet

Classic Mexican flare has a Cajun twist in this casual space with options such as shrimp & grits, duck quesadillas, angus border burger, and seafood chimichangas. Come in today and enjoy all Coyote Blues has to offer!

Green Frog Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston