Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Scottsville
/
Scottsville
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Scottsville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
ICE CREAM
Tropical Treats
310 East Main St., Scottsville
Avg 4.7
(66 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$3.49
More about Tropical Treats
Earls G Dumplins
1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
8 fried cheesy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce.
More about Earls G Dumplins
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsville
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
French Toast
Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Scottsville to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Gallatin
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Lebanon
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Livingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(16 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston