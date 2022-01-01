Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Scottsville
/
Scottsville
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Scottsville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
ICE CREAM
Tropical Treats - Restaurant
310 East Main St., Scottsville
Avg 4.7
(66 reviews)
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
$7.79
More about Tropical Treats - Restaurant
Earls G Dumplins
1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$6.49
More about Earls G Dumplins
