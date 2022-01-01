Cheeseburgers in Scottsville
Scottsville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
------1075 Valley Street, Scottsville
|DBL 1/4 Cheeseburger
|$9.25
|Cheeseburger
|$3.55
|DBL Cheeseburger
|$6.35
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
5600 Moonlight Drive, Scottsville
|Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips
|$18.00
|Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]
|$17.00