Cheeseburgers in Scottsville

Lumpkin's image

 

Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street

------1075 Valley Street, Scottsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DBL 1/4 Cheeseburger$9.25
Cheeseburger$3.55
DBL Cheeseburger$6.35
More about Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve

5600 Moonlight Drive, Scottsville

No reviews yet
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips$18.00
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]$17.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve

