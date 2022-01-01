Go
Scotty P's

Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

5110 Eldorado Pkwy • $

Avg 4.5 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Custom$7.65
Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!
Kid Burger$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Mushroom & Swiss$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Cardiac Fries$9.99
Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Tommy P's Shakes$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Greek Salad$8.95
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
Side Ranch$0.75
Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
