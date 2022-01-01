Go
Toast

Scotty P's

Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

2950 Craig Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.95
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
Grilled Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Marinated & Grilled on our Broiler.
Kid Burger$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Mushroom & Swiss$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Cardiac Fries$9.99
Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Side Ranch$0.75
Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.
Tommy P's Shakes$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
Custom$7.65
Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!
Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2950 Craig Dr

McKinney TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0025

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Stix

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TUPPS Brewery

No reviews yet

TUPPS Brewery is located in a 15,000 sq. ft. building in McKinney, TX where we brew our own beer and hard seltzers. Open 5 days a week, family friendly, with live music, weekly events, and a food truck on site with us.

Grind Burger McKinney

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Family joint. Come in and enjoy our local draft beer, frozen drinks, full bar, scratch kitchen rolling out gourmet burgers, salads, sandwiches and tacos.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston