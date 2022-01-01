Scout and Scholar Brewing Co.
Scout and Scholar Brewing Company is a gathering place. A meetinghouse to share great beer and exceptional food. A spot in the heart of the city that honors its rich history and celebrates the community and traditions yet to come.
Named after the two brothers who founded the City of Bardstown, Scout & Scholar celebrates the legacy of William and David Bard and the important role Bardstown played in shaping Kentucky and American history.
From the art of storytelling, to a legacy of distilling, to our newest tradition, we continue to elevate the craft of creating here in Bardstown.
112 West Flaget Street
Location
Bardstown KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
