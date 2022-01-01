Go
Toast
  • /
  • Athens
  • /
  • Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

Come in and enjoy!

311 E Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries.
Choose your spice level.
Fries$3.00
Crinkle cut fries sprinkled with Scoville seasoning.
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders
Choose your spice level.
Add Ranch$0.50
Cole Slaw$2.00
Creamy with a hint of vinaigrette.
Soft Drinks$2.50
Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.
Potato Salad$3.00
See full menu

Location

311 E Broad St

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1000 Faces Coffee

No reviews yet

1000 Faces Coffee

Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens

No reviews yet

Fresh made to order donuts, right on the spot just for you! Pair it with a cup of our delicious Zombie Coffee and your ready for anything!

The Globe

No reviews yet

The oldest operating pub in Athens, GA - and the first to serve Guinness on draft!

Onward Reserve

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston