  • Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs

Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs

4969 Roswell Road Suite 220

Popular Items

Sweet Tea$2.50
Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
Fries$3.00
Crinkle cut fries sprinkled with Scoville seasoning.
Cole Slaw$2.00
Creamy with a hint of vinaigrette.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.
Soft Drinks$2.50
Mac n Cheese$3.50
New Item!
Made with real cheddar cheese, whole milk and butter with no artificial flavors or colors.
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries.
Choose your spice level.
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders.
Choose your spice level.
Location

4969 Roswell Road Suite 220

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
