Scramble - Camelback

Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115

Popular Items

California Scramble$13.99
Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack
Sun Orchard OJ - TOGO$4.49
Southwest Burrito$12.29
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese
Locally Roasted Coffee - TOGO$3.69
Gringo Burrito$11.29
Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Vegan Soyrizo Burrito$12.89
Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns
Bacon$3.99
Sunrise Sandwich$12.29
Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns
Two Eggs Any Way$8.79
Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50
Smoked Turkey Club$12.49
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
Location

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115

Phoenix AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
