Scramble - 7th St.

IT JUST TASTES BETTER

Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.

9832 N. 7th St #1

Popular Items

Sunrise Sandwich$12.29
Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns
Gringo Burrito$11.29
Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Costa Burrito$12.29
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo with our bacon cheese Scramble browns
Peach Banana Smoothie$6.49
Southwest Burrito$12.29
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese
French Toast$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
Two Eggs Any Way$8.79
Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50
Traditional Benedict$12.29
English muffin, cured ham, poached eggs & creamy hollandaise
Bacon$3.99
Vegan French Toast$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
9832 N. 7th St #1

Phoenix AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
