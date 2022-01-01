Scramble - 7th St.
IT JUST TASTES BETTER
Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.
9832 N. 7th St #1
Popular Items
Location
9832 N. 7th St #1
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Phoenix1
Authentic Mexican Food
Little Miss BBQ
All meat by weight will be packaged together unless otherwise specified. This will keep the quality of the meat and reduce packaging waste.
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Come in and enjoy!
Perfetto de Cafe
DELIGHTFUL Coffees, Teas, Lattes, and Pastries
DELECTABLE Paninis, Sandwiches, Salads and Snacks.