Scramble - Tempe

IT JUST TASTES BETTER

Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Eggs Any Way$8.79
Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50
Cinnamon Roll$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
Vegan Soyrizo Burrito$12.89
Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns
Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy$10.49
Sausage gravy on two fresh baked biscuits. Served with hash browns
Egg$1.69
Chicago$12.79
Sausage, hash browns, Monterey jack & cheddar
Sunrise Sandwich$12.29
Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns
Gringo Burrito$11.29
Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Southwest Burrito$12.29
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
Location

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101

Tempe AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
