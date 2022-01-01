Go
Toast

Scrambled!

Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Original Breakfast Burrito$9.85
Your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or steak (for additional cost), crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled onions wrapped in a fresh ﬂour tortilla. Served with hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.
Cakesss Breakfast$9.85
Two house buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham.
Oscar's Wicked Skillet$10.85
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, jalapeños, grilled onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese all mixed into delicious crispy skillet potatoes and served with two eggs on top any way you like them.
Grilled Breakfast Sandwich$9.35
Fresh eggs topped with sharp cheddar cheese and bacon on locally sourced grilled sour dough. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.
Scone$4.65
Made fresh to order, served with Butter, Honey Butter, or Cinnamon Butter
Egg White Veggie Omelet$10.85
Fresh Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushrooms all folded into egg whites. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
Huevos Con Chile Verde$9.35
Fresh hash browns topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Chile Verde and two eggs any way you like them. Served with small scone or slice of toast.
Meat Lovers Omelet$10.85
Diced Ham, Smoked Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese all folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
I <3 French Toast$9.65
Fluffy, thick cut French toast topped with seasonal fruit or berries, whipped cream and butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage or a slice of thick cut ham.
Double Trouble$10.85
Double the eggs and double the bacon, smoked sausage link or thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.
Location

Layton UT

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
