Scrambled Southern Diner

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a waffle.
Shrimp and Grits$13.75
NC shrimp, spinach, onion, country sausage, red peppers, sherry, tomatoes, and red eye gravy served over house made cheddar grits.
Biscuits & Gravy$7.95
Two scratch made biscuits topped with your choice of gravy.
Pancake Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a pancake.
Country Style$12.00
Two eggs, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, scallions, and country sausage gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.
Biscuit$3.00
Southern scratch made biscuit.
Hash Browns$4.00
Shredded hash browns.
Classic Platter$9.00
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and toast.
French Toast Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and french toast.
BYO Omelet$6.00
Build your own omelet. Served with a choice of side and bread.
2417 Spring Garden St

Greensboro NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
