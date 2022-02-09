Go
Popular Items

Juan's Breakfast Tacos$10.25
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Green chile chipotle hollandaise sauce & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes.
Bacado$12.75
Bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
Scrambled Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, house black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, & choice of green chile or ranchero sauce on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
2x2x2$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
Steak Breakfast Bowl$16.50
New York steak, onion, green bell pepper, mushroom , pepper jack cheese, & 2 eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.
Chorizo Bowl$13.50
Chorizo, avocado, green bell pepper, onions, deep-fried jalapeño pepper & two eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.
Iron Man$13.75
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, avocado, & 2 eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.
The Whole Hog$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
Two Egg Breakfast$11.25
Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or fruit.
Location

2645 St. Rose Pkw

Henderson NV

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
