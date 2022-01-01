Scranton restaurants you'll love
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Peculiar Kitchen
307 Penn Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|Peculiar Fried Chicken
|$10.00
Southern fried in Gluten free rice flour, hand breaded chicken tenderloins w/ choice of sauce
|Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$10.00
3 crispy wonton shells, sriracha soy kewpie, ahi tuna poke, toasted sesame, scallion, wasabi tobiko
|Salt & Vinegar Yuca Fries
|$7.50
Sea salt, sichuan peppercorn, garlic w/ Kasundi ketchup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
|Popular items
|S. Bacon
|$3.50
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
|MYO Egg Sandwiches
|$5.75
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!!
you create it we will make it
|Club
|$9.99
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe
536 Spruce St, Scranton
|Popular items
|Blended Chai
|Crumb Cake
|$3.25
|Biscotti
|$1.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|Barbecue Drumsticks - 2
|$4.75
2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
|Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla
|$9.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
|The Steak Burger
|$10.25
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$4.99
|Beef Steak Hoagie
|$8.49
|Pierogies
|$5.99
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Electric City Subs
902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|Jersey Disco Fries
|$7.95
French fries w/ homemade gravy & melted mozzarella cheese.
|French Fries
|$3.95
Lightly seasoned to your choice.
|Italian Sub
|$8.95
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Ale House
523 Linden St, Scranton
|Popular items
|Just-A-Burger
|$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
|Brisket Sammie
|$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
|Cowboy Burger
|$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
101 Penn Avenue, Scranton
|Popular items
|TURKEY BAGUETTE
|$8.95
Our roasted turkey piled on high on our signature brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo. Cran Mayo +0.50; Avocado Spread + 2.00; Add Bacon +1.75
|Breakfast Banderita
|$5.25
Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs
|2-Eggs
|$3.25
BBQ
Jack’s Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
parmesan, white balsamic, lemon, red pepper flakes
|House Nachos
|$9.00
Corn tortillas, pop's chili, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
|Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Bavarian soft pretzels (3), Beer cheese sauce.
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace
300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211, Scranton
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.95
Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk
300 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.55
|Chopped Brisket Sand
|$9.95
|Chicken Messy Mac
|$7.95
Chef & mom
501 linden st, SCRANTON