Scranton restaurants you'll love

Scranton restaurants
Toast
  • Scranton

Scranton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Vegan
Gastropubs
Must-try Scranton restaurants

Peculiar Kitchen image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Peculiar Kitchen

307 Penn Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peculiar Fried Chicken$10.00
Southern fried in Gluten free rice flour, hand breaded chicken tenderloins w/ choice of sauce
Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos$10.00
3 crispy wonton shells, sriracha soy kewpie, ahi tuna poke, toasted sesame, scallion, wasabi tobiko
Salt & Vinegar Yuca Fries$7.50
Sea salt, sichuan peppercorn, garlic w/ Kasundi ketchup
More about Peculiar Kitchen
Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S. Bacon$3.50
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
MYO Egg Sandwiches$5.75
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!!
you create it we will make it
Club$9.99
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe image

 

Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe

536 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blended Chai
Crumb Cake$3.25
Biscotti$1.95
More about Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barbecue Drumsticks - 2$4.75
2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla$9.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
The Steak Burger$10.25
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Pickles$4.99
Beef Steak Hoagie$8.49
Pierogies$5.99
More about Penalty Box
Electric City Subs image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Electric City Subs

902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton

Avg 4 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jersey Disco Fries$7.95
French fries w/ homemade gravy & melted mozzarella cheese.
French Fries$3.95
Lightly seasoned to your choice.
Italian Sub$8.95
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
More about Electric City Subs
Backyard Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Ale House

523 Linden St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just-A-Burger$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
Brisket Sammie$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
Cowboy Burger$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
More about Backyard Ale House
Commonwealth Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

101 Penn Avenue, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TURKEY BAGUETTE$8.95
Our roasted turkey piled on high on our signature brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo. Cran Mayo +0.50; Avocado Spread + 2.00; Add Bacon +1.75
Breakfast Banderita$5.25
Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs
2-Eggs$3.25
More about Commonwealth Coffeehouse
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack’s Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
parmesan, white balsamic, lemon, red pepper flakes
House Nachos$9.00
Corn tortillas, pop's chili, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Bavarian soft pretzels (3), Beer cheese sauce.
More about Jack’s Draft House
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace image

 

Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace

300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211, Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.95
More about Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace
Restaurant banner

 

Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk

300 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$3.55
Chopped Brisket Sand$9.95
Chicken Messy Mac$7.95
More about Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk
Restaurant banner

 

Chef & mom

501 linden st, SCRANTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chef & mom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scranton

Brisket

Egg Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Fried Pickles

Steak Subs

